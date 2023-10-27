53 Cats Discovered in Single Dwelling in New Iberia

(New Iberia, LA) – Last Saturday, October 21st, the New Iberia Police responded to a call regarding an incident on the 500 block of Fontelieu Street. Police interviewed the resident and discovered more than 50 cats and kittens housed in deplorable conditions. The police contacted Iberia Parish Rabies Control (IPRC) and asked that they conduct an assessment. Animal control officers visited the home and declared it unfit for the cats to remain there. The house reeked of feces and urine and piles of waste several inches deep covered most of the house. Many of the cats appeared weak, sickly, and ill. Individuals entering the house had to wear respirators.

Since the local shelter lacked the space and resources to board and medically treat all the cats, Erica Capak, Director of the Iberia Parish Rabies Control (IPRC), reached out to the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) for support and assistance. HSLA agreed to pay for some of the costs, and 21 of the sickest cats were removed and transferred to Iberia Animal Clinic, where they remain in isolation. Many are being treated for flea infestation, and anemia, and several are pregnant. In fact, one gave birth to multiple kittens on Tuesday night. Others are also being treated for corneal ulcers.

As soon as space becomes available, IPRC plans to remove the other 30-odd cats. The owner has surrendered the cats, but the investigation remains open and active. Other humane societies will also try and board and treat some of the pregnant cats.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/53-cats-need-our-help . The group needs to raise several thousand to cover its costs but has raised less than half the amount so far. P.O. Box 74032 , New Orleans, LA 70174 . All donations are tax-deductible. “We are grateful that Erica and her team responded so quickly and reached out for help. This is an enormous undertaking that will require a lot of resources. To help cover some of the costs of housing and treating the cats, we have set up a fundraiser on both Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/donate/880131347082948/10232207803963100/ and on GoFundmeChecks and money orders can also be mailed to HSLA,. All donations are tax-deductible.

Those wishing to adopt one or more cats are encouraged to call the shelter at 337-364-6311. The adoption fee is $70 per cat. The fee includes a sterilization surgery, microchip, rabies tag, and a health check. Most of the cats seized are orange and grey tabbies.

Photos courtesy of IPRC and may be reproduced.