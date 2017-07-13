Community News 

$50,000 Grant Opportunity

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

The Central Louisiana Community Foundation is accepting 2017 community impact award submissions

 

Alexandria, LA, July 7, 2017– The Central Louisiana Community Foundation announces it is now accepting applications for its 2017 Community Impact Award. This year’s winner will receive $50,000 in funding toward a specific project. Deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2017.

The Community Impact Award is funded by an anonymous donation of $1 million received by the Foundation in 2009 from a generous local philanthropist.  The award can be made to any nonprofit  501 (C) 3 organizations or Louisiana nonprofits, which have been pre-approved as furthering the mission of the CLCF, domiciled in the 12 parish region that the CLCF serves.  The award can be made in any field, as long as the project addresses an important issue in an innovative and impactful way.  The guideline can be found at www.clcf.net/impact or can be requested by email: casey@clcf.net.

Important Dates: Submissions Open: 7/7/2017

                                Deadline: 4:00 p.m. September 1, 2017

                                Finalist Announced: September 17, 2017

For more information on the Community Impact Award please visit: www.clcf.net/impact 

 

You May Also Like

LSUA Students Given Interview Tips

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on LSUA Students Given Interview Tips

Air Force Band Concert Relocated

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Air Force Band Concert Relocated

Law Enforcement Reminds Drivers To Watch for Children During Holidays

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Law Enforcement Reminds Drivers To Watch for Children During Holidays

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *