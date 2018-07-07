Community Impact Awards Offers $50,000 Grant Opportunity

The Central Louisiana Community Foundation is Accepting 2017 Community Impact Award Submissions

Press Release – Alexandria, LA, July 5, 2018– The Central Louisiana Community Foundation announces it is now accepting applications for its 2017 Community Impact Award. This year’s winner will receive $50,000 in funding toward a specific project. Deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on Friday August 31, 2018.

The Community Impact Award is funded by an anonymous donation of $1 million received by the Foundation in 2009 from a generous local philanthropist. The award can be made to any nonprofit 501 (C) 3 organizations or Louisiana nonprofits, which have been pre-approved as furthering the mission of the CLCF, domiciled in the 12 parish region that the CLCF serves. The award can be made in any field, as long as the project addresses an important issue in an innovative and impactful way. The guideline can be found at www.clcf.net/impact or can be requested by email: casey@clcf.net.

Important Dates: Submissions Open: 6/15/2017

Deadline: 4:00 p.m. August 31, 2018

Finalist Announced: Late September

For more information on the Community Impact Award please visit: www.clcf.net/impact