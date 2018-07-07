Business News Local Headlines 

Community Impact Awards Offers $50,000 Grant Opportunity

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

The Central Louisiana Community Foundation is Accepting 2017 Community Impact Award Submissions

Press Release – Alexandria, LA, July 5, 2018– The Central Louisiana Community Foundation announces it is now accepting applications for its 2017 Community Impact Award. This year’s winner will receive $50,000 in funding toward a specific project. Deadline for submissions is 4:00 p.m. on Friday August 31, 2018.

The Community Impact Award is funded by an anonymous donation of $1 million received by the Foundation in 2009 from a generous local philanthropist.  The award can be made to any nonprofit  501 (C) 3 organizations or Louisiana nonprofits, which have been pre-approved as furthering the mission of the CLCF, domiciled in the 12 parish region that the CLCF serves.  The award can be made in any field, as long as the project addresses an important issue in an innovative and impactful way.  The guideline can be found at www.clcf.net/impact or can be requested by email: casey@clcf.net.

Important Dates: Submissions Open: 6/15/2017

                                Deadline: 4:00 p.m. August 31, 2018

                                Finalist Announced: Late September

For more information on the Community Impact Award please visit: www.clcf.net/impact

You May Also Like

6 Arrested in Prostitution Bust

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 6 Arrested in Prostitution Bust

Former Head of Narcotics Admits to Malfeasance, Abuse of Power

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Former Head of Narcotics Admits to Malfeasance, Abuse of Power

2nd Hostage in Bank Standoff Dies

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2nd Hostage in Bank Standoff Dies

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *