$5.9 Million in COVID relief for area airports

BOSSIER CITY, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced more than $5.9 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants have been awarded as economic relief to local airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic relief grants were authorized by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.

“Our local airports have been essential in the effort to combat COVD-19, serving as hubs for both the transportation of desperately-needed medical personnel and life-saving supplies – all while absorbing the impact of historic declines in business and travel. I’m pleased the funds we fought so hard for in the CARES Act will enable these airports to continue that critical work, and keep them in a financial position to help fuel our economic recovery once this pandemic is over,” said Johnson.“On behalf of all Louisianians, I would like to thank the Trump administration and the FAA for their continued support as we all work together to get through this crisis.”

A breakdown of the awards to airports located in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District can be viewed below: