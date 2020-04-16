Thursday, April 16, 2020
$5.9 Million in COVID relief for area airports

BOSSIER CITY, La. – U.S. Representative Mike Johnson (LA-04) today announced more than $5.9 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants have been awarded as economic relief to local airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The economic relief grants were authorized by Congress through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was signed into law on March 27.

“Our local airports have been essential in the effort to combat COVD-19, serving as hubs for both the transportation of desperately-needed medical personnel and life-saving supplies – all while absorbing the impact of historic declines in business and travel. I’m pleased the funds we fought so hard for in the CARES Act will enable these airports to continue that critical work, and keep them in a financial position to help fuel our economic recovery once this pandemic is over,” said Johnson.“On behalf of all Louisianians, I would like to thank the Trump administration and the FAA for their continued support as we all work together to get through this crisis.”

 

A breakdown of the awards to airports located in Louisiana’s Fourth Congressional District can be viewed below:

 

Recipient Shreveport Regional Airport
Location Shreveport, La.
Award $5,610,038
   
Recipient Shreveport Downtown Airport
Location Shreveport, La.
Award $69,000
   
Recipient Minden Airport
Location Minden, La.
Award $30,000
   
Recipient Union Parish Airport
Location Farmerville, La.
Award $30,000
Recipient Natchitoches Regional Airport
Location Natchitoches, La.
Award $30,000
   
Recipient Leesville City Airport
Location Leesville, La.
Award $30,000
   
Recipient C E ‘Rusty’ Williams Airport 
Location Mansfield, La.
Award $20,000
   
Recipient Hart Memorial Airport
Location Many, La.
Award $20,000
   
Recipient Allen Parish Airport
Location Oakdale, La.
Award $20,000
   
Recipient Springhill Airport
Location Springhill, La.
Award $20,000
   
Recipient Vivian Airport
Location Vivian, La.
Award $20,000
   
Recipient Red River Airport
Location Coushatta, La.
Award $1,000
   
Recipient Homer Municipal Airport
Location Homer, La.
Award $1,000

