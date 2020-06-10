48 Wildcats Earn Academic All-Conference Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – 48 Louisiana College Wildcats were listed among the 712 student-athletes honored as the American Southwest Conference awarded its winter and spring sport Academic All-Conference teams Tuesday.

To be named Academic All-Conference a student-athlete must have been enrolled at LC for a full academic year, be at least a sophomore academically during his or her season of competition, and have at least a 3.0 GPA at the end of the competition semester.

Here are Louisiana College’s 48 Academic All-Conference honorees

Name Class Sport Major

Brady Atkins Sr. Baseball Exercise Science

Eddie Baez So. Baseball Accounting

Terry Curtis, Jr. So. Baseball Pre-Physical Therapy

Brodie Falgoust Sr. Baseball Economic Finance

Tristan Miller So. Baseball Education/Health & P.E.

Ty Morgan Jr. Baseball Exercise Science/Clinical Wellness

Caleb Nunez Sr. Baseball Chemistry

Dylan Roark Jr. Baseball Nursing

Andrew Robinson Sr. Baseball Accounting

Dylan Romero So. Baseball Exercise Science

Danny Wells Sr. Baseball Nursing

Austin Willey Jr. Baseball Secondary Education

Kae’ron Baker Jr. Men’s Basketball Kinesiology

Morgan Blades So. Women’s Basketball Engineering

Alexis Lege Sr. Women’s Basketball Nursing

Matt Andrus Sr. Golf Finance

Massimo Chapman Jr. Golf Mathematics

Wade Simmons Jr. Golf Mathematics

Brilyn Wade Jr. Golf Business

Jade Brady Jr. Softball Nursing

Sam Cetta Sr. Softball Nursing

Cameron Crochet Sr. Softball Exercise Science

KayeLea Dearmon Jr. Softball Accounting

Samantha Downey So. Softball Pre-Law

Madison Dykes Sr. Softball Pre-Physical Therapy

Emily Hardy Jr. Softball General Studies

Briley Johnston Sr. Softball Accounting

Kamryn Jordan So. Softball Special Education/Health & P.E.

Allie Liles Sr. Softball Primary Education

Kaitlyn Moore Sr. Softball Exercise Science/Clinical Wellness

Jaylin Poe So. Softball Exercise Science

Maicey Spillers Jr. Softball Exercise Science

Desiree Squires So. Softball Chemistry/Pre-Engineering

Haley Vezinat Sr. Softball Education/Health & P.E.

Kelsie Ward So. Softball Business

Matt Geisel Jr. Men’s Tennis Missions & Ministry

Britton Patton Jr. Men’s Tennis Physical Therapy

Que’eria Hampton Sr. Women’s Tennis Nursing

Kylie Harless Jr. Women’s Tennis Elementary Education

Emma Hixson Jr. Women’s Tennis Biology

McKenna Raines Sr. Women’s Tennis Psychology/Business Administration

Caitlyn Scheibal Jr. Women’s Tennis Biology

Chasity Som Jr. Women’s Tennis Social Work

Damian Doyle Jr. Men’s T&F Criminal Justice

Essence Alexander So. Women’s T&F Computer Science

Alyssa Hollier So. Women’s T&F Biology

Gracie LaCroix Jr. Women’s T&F Criminal Justice

Rami Mitchell So. Women’s T&F Exercise Science