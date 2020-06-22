48 Wildcats Earn Academic All-Conference; Eight Named Distinguished Scholar-Athletes

RICHARDSON, Texas – 48 Louisiana College Wildcats were listed among the 712 student-athletes honored, with eight of them being named to the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete teams, as American Southwest Conference awarded its winter and spring sport Academic All-Conference Teams.

To be named Academic All-Conference, a student-athlete must have been enrolled at LC for a full academic year, be at least a sophomore in academic standing during his or her competitive semester, and have at least a 3.0 GPA at the end of the semester upon which their sport championship is held.

One player from that each team is chosen to represent LC on the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team. To be eligible to be named Distinguished Scholar-Athlete, a player must meet the above criteria, but must maintain a 3.2 GPA or greater while appearing in at least 50% of the team’s games.

Baseball’s Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team member was Andrew Robinson. The senior from Shreveport went 2-1 with a 3.62 ERA in five appearances on the mound in 2020 before the season was ended prematurely. Robinson holds a 3.44 GPA as an accounting major.

Other members of the baseball team to be named Academic All-Conference are Brady Atkins, a senior from Montgomery, La.; Eddie Baez, a sophomore from Penuelas, P.R.; Terry Curtis, Jr., a sophomore from Baton Rouge, La.; Brodie Falgoust, a senior from Bayou Beouf, La.; Tristan Miller, a sophomore from Iota, La.; Ty Morgan, a junior from Ville Platte, La.; Caleb Nunez, a senior from Baton Rouge, La.; Dylan Roark, a junior from St. Francisville, La.; Dylan Romero, a sophomore from Lafayette, La.; Danny Wells, a senior from Independence, La.; and Austin Willey, a junior from Katy, Texas.

Men’s basketball was represented on the Academic All-Conference list by Kae’ron Baker, a senior from Navasota, Texas.

Women’s basketball’s member of the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team was Alexis Lege, a senior from Erath, La. who appeared in 21 games for the Lady Wildcats in 2019-20 with five starts and averaged 4.2 points per game. She did so while holding down a 3.7 GPA as a nursing major.

She was joined as an Academic All-Conference member by Morgan Blades, a sophomore from Livingston, La.

The golf team’s Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team member was Matt Andrus, a senior from Lafayette, La., who was consistent on the links for the Wildcats before his season was cut short while holding a 3.29 GPA in finance.

Joining Andrus as Academic All-Conference members were teammates Massimo Chapman, a junior from Sydney, Australia; Wade Simmons, a junior from Baton Rouge, La.; and Brilyn Wade, a junior form Sulphur, La.

The softball team continued to perform highly in the classroom as a unit overall, with senior Briley Johnston from West Monroe, La. getting the nod for the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team. She was batting .446 and had successfully stolen 15 bases before the 2020 season was cut short. While doing that, Johnston was maintaining a 4.0 GPA as an accounting major.

Other Academic All-Conference honorees from the Lady Wildcat softball team includes Jade Brady, a junior from LaPlace, La.; Samantha Cetta, a senior from Tickfaw, La.; Cameron Crochet, a senior from Iota, La.; KayeLea Dearmon, a junior from Jena, La.; Samantha Downey, a sophomore from Redondo Beach, Calif.; Madison Dykes, a senior from DeQuincy, La.; Emily Hardy, a junior from Cecilia, La.; Kamryn Jordan, a sophomore from Baton Rouge, La.; Allie Liles, a senior from Maud, Texas; Kaitlyn Moore, a senior from Pineville, La.; Jaylin Poe, a sophomore from Houma, La.; Maicey Spillers, a junior from West Monroe, La.; Desiree Squires, a sophomore from Rosepine, La.; Haley Vezinat, a senior from Glenmora, La.; and Kelsie Ward, a sophomore from Natchitoches, La.

Damien Doyle, a junior from Shreveport, La., stood out both in the classroom and in track & field before the outdoor season came to an early conclusion. He averaged a 3.29 GPA as a criminal justice major.

On the women’s track & field side, Gracie LaCroix earned a spot on the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team. She won field athlete of the week once before the outdoor season closed ahead of schedule. She held a 3.45 GPA as a criminal justice major.

Other members of the Academic All-Conference team from women’s track & field include Essence Alexander, a sophomore from Enterprise, Ala.; Alyssa Hollier, a sophomore from Ragley, La.; and Rami Mitchell, a sophomore from St. Martinville, La.

Matt Geisel, a junior from Groves, Texas, earned a spot on the Distinguished Student-Athlete team. While taking part in nine matches during the spring season before it was shut down, he maintained a 3.22 GPA in missions & ministry.

He was joined as an Academic All-Conference member by Britton Patton, a junior from Pineville, La.

And the final team honored by the conference is women’s tennis, where McKenna Raines was named to the Distinguished Scholar-Athlete team, taking part in four matches before the season was closed. The senior from League City, Texas holds a 4.0 GPA as a double major in psychology and business administration.

Other members of the women’s tennis team to be named Academic All-Conference are Que’eria Hampton, a senior from Pineville, La.; Kylie Harless, a junior from Pineville, La.; Emma Hixson, a junior from Sulphur, La.; Caitlyn Scheibal, a junior from Edwardsville, Ill.; and Chasity Som, a junior from Carrollton, Texas.