47 former Tigers were on active NFL rosters to start the 2021 season

In all, 58 former Tigers earned a spot in the NFL as LSU has two players on injured reserve and another nine on practice squads. The 58 former LSU players are the most on NFL rosters in one season in program history.

All seven of LSU’s 2021 draft picks made an NFL roster as well as free agent fullback Tory Carter, who earned a roster spot with the Tennessee Titans. Two of LSU’s 2021 draft picks are listed as starters for their respective teams – wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals) and wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (Panthers).

Other LSU rookies in 2021 include linebacker Jabril Cox (Cowboys), wide receiver Racey McMath (Titans), defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (Bengals), defensive back Kary Vincent Jr. (Broncos), and defensive back JaCoby Stevens (Eagles).

LSU players occupy roster spots on 26 of the 32 NFL franchises with the Cleveland Browns being the current home of the most former Tigers with five – Odell Beckham Jr., Grant Delpit, Jarvis Landry, Jacoby Phillips and Greedy Williams.

There are four LSU players in Seattle, Cincinnati, and Tampa Bay. The only franchises currently without an LSU Tiger on its roster include Houston, Green Bay, New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts.

Of the 58 former LSU players in the NFL, 40 played for Ed Orgeron.