Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Latest:
Headlines 

45-year-old Damon Johnson of Alexandria found deceased from a gunshot wound

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Alexandria, LA – 11/14/2023 1:37 pm

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at approximately 5:15 AM the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Dallas Avenue in reference to an individual lying in the roadway.  Responding officers located 45-year-old Damon Johnson of Alexandria LA deceased from a gunshot wound.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

 If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.

You May Also Like

Bullying Expert, Author Speaks to Local High School Students

KLAX TV, ABC 31

President of Dogwood Festival Allegedly Steels Over $5K

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Texas man used dating app in alleged third degree rape in Pineville area

Jacque Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *