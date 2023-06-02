Friday, June 2, 2023
42-year-old Bunkie man sentenced for meth distribution

By: Brandon Brown 6/1/2023

Damien Romain Lavalais, 42, of Bunkie was sentenced to nearly 22 years (262 months) in prison on May 31.

In July, 2021, an undercover controlled purchase of methamphetamine was coordinated by agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Lavalais. Lavalais sold approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine that were later tested in a crime lab and confirmed with 98% purity.

Lavalais pleaded guilty to the charge on January 3, 2023.

