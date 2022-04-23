Saturday, April 23, 2022
Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record(Baton Rouge Police Department)
4 year old forced to drink alcohol dies

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments
Mother & Grandmother Charged With 1st Degree Murder After 4-Year-Old Forced to Drink Alcohol Dies
On April 21, 2022 around 10:50am Baton Rouge Police Uniformed Officers were dispatched to 12824 Wallis St. after receiving reports of an unresponsive 4-year-old child.
Upon arrival, investigators located China Record, 4 years of age, deceased.
Detectives learned that the victim’s grandmother forced her to consume a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched. It is believed the alcohol consumption caused the death of the child, who was found to have a .680 blood alcohol content.
The victim’s grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53 and the victim’s mother, Kadjah Record, 28, both of 12824 Wallis Street were charged with 1st Degree Murder around 2:00am this morning. They were each transported to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

