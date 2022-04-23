Mother & Grandmother Charged With 1st Degree Murder After 4-Year-Old Forced to Drink Alcohol Dies

On April 21, 2022 around 10:50am Baton Rouge Police Uniformed Officers were dispatched to 12824 Wallis St. after receiving reports of an unresponsive 4-year-old child.

Upon arrival, investigators located China Record, 4 years of age, deceased.

Detectives learned that the victim’s grandmother forced her to consume a bottle of whiskey while the mother watched. It is believed the alcohol consumption caused the death of the child, who was found to have a .680 blood alcohol content.