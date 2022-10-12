4-H Student Isabelle Dunn Excels in Showing Horses in Livestock Competition

Being a part of the 4-H Club introduces young people to horse competitions.

The Rapides Parish Fair holds a Livestock Competition every for 4-H students to show off their talents.

4-H Student and Horse Showman Champion Isabelle Dunn has won numerous awards showing horses since she was 9 years old.

“It is very special to me and my family, my families did it, well my mom did it and it just very special, I love doing it. I won the Junior Showmanship award, which is this one and this one I won Champion Paint Horse Mare with another horse I have out there.”

Isabelle Dunn says her horse Flashy Pink means so much to her.

“She was the last horse my grandma purchased before she passed away unfortunately, and she’s the one who got us into showing because she started showing.”

Her family has been riding horses and showing them for generations.

“I’m used to it, I do it every day but it’s just so special that I get to take care of an animal’s life and get to see it grow and care for it and show it eventually. I get to show my hard work off.”

Isabelle says she loves to compete every year and taking care of animals.

“It also builds a good character for you to work hard, and you have responsibilities, and you get to show them off.”

Isabelle Dunn continues to be a champion showman winning 1st place where she received a rosette, a bag, and buckle.

She will also participate in the goat competition and aspires to be a veterinarian.