4-H Female Goat Champions Prepares Students for Agricultural Careers through Showmanship

Rapides Parish 4-H hosts a livestock show clinic to prepare students for agricultural careers.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on being part of 4-H can change a student’s life.

4-H’ers are taught what it takes to raise an animal.

Rapides Parish Farm Bureau Queen Gracen Beebe says, “Not a lot of kids know about agriculture and what this actually is. To be able to pass that down to them is truly such a blessing.”

4-H children spend hours working with their animals to prepare for competitions.

Beebe says, “I taught the kids how to properly set up their goat, how to properly care for them, how to give a good ring, present, and also how to walk around with the judge. I’ve been doing this since I was in the fourth grade when my school allowed me to join for age. I’ve been everywhere from rabbits, chickens, ducks. And then I finally found my forever home in goats.”

4-H’ers with market animals learn how to add up the costs and weigh them against future profits.

Goat and Horse Show Champion Isabelle Dunn says, “It feels really good that I get to pass on something that I’m really passionate about and I get to teach others about it.”

That’s significant for anyone who hopes to keep a family farm running smoothly.

Beebe says, “My major is actually in education, so I’ll be a 4-H agent and I’m so excited to be that foundation, be that seed in these kids’ lives, to get to know agriculture the way I love and know it.”

For Dunn and Beebe, it will be their last year to show animals.

Dunn says, “It’s been a bit huge part of my life since I was in elementary school, into middle school and high school. So, it’s just really sad, but I love doing it. I’m still going to come watch and help.”

Beebe says being a mentor to 4-H children brings her joy.

Rapides Parish 4-H will have their next show at the Rapides Parish Fair on October 11th.