4-H Club Students Prepare their Best Dishes for Food Challenge Competition

The LSU AG Center hosted the 4-H Club Food Challenge.

42 teams from different parishes prepared their best dishes.

The 4-H Food Challenge gave students the chance to show off their cooking skills.

They learned to cook food in exciting ways.

Each team had 40 minutes to collaborate and make their best dish.

They worked together to prepare, sauté, and boil their ingredients.

Students have prepared for months to get to this point.

Every participant was proud to be a part of something so unique.

Claire Zak loves seeing students be creative in their cooking.

She is proud to help them present their dishes.

She is excited to watch them grow and learn.

With every dish, students realized their passion for food.

Cooking healthy dishes is a way for students to develop good eating habits.

To join the next food challenge, contact your local 4-H LSU AG Center office.