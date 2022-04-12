4-H Club Kids Learn at Agricultural Day

The 4-H Club is a youth development organization that teaches kids community involvement and life skills.

Being a part of 4-H can increase their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

The 4-H Club is a diverse organization that brings kids together.

Esther Boe is proud to help children grow and learn.

Children learned about fire safety and how to make their own food.

She hopes they learn how to apply this knowledge to their lives.

Children experienced stem and wildlife activities.

They were taught proper nutrition and how to take care of animals.

The kids learned how to safely ride an ATV and keep from getting injured.

Students were excited to learn about various topics.

Being a part of the 4-H Club can positively affect their lives.

4-H Club is a great way to connect with each other and learn about the world around them.

If your kids are interested in joining 4-H club, talk to their local school and sign them up.