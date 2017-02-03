4 Arrests Made in Buckeye High School Burglary

(Press Release) On January 3rd, 2017, deputies and detectives from the Deville Sub-station responded to Buckeye High School for a report of burglary and criminal damage to property. Upon arrival, school personnel reported that someone entered the girls gymnasium, the boys gymnasium and the agricultural shop and damaged numerous items belonging to the school. Several items were also identified as being taken from the school.

Detectives began their investigation and developed leads that implicated four suspects from the Deville area as possibly involved in the burglary. The suspects were identified as Drew Nugent, 17 of Deville, Keith Moss, 19 of Center Point, Patrick Sanders, 17 of Deville and Austin George, 18 of Deville.

Through their investigation and evidence from the scene, Sheriff’s Detectives were able to establish probably cause and obtained arrest warrants for the four suspects. On January 31st, 2017, all four suspects were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count each Simple Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property.

Nugent, Sanders and George have been released on a $20,000.00 bond. Moss remains in jail, at the time of this release, on a $20,000.00 bond.