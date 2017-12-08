3rd Brigade Combat Team Soldier Dies, Another Injured

Press Release – FORT POLK, La. – Two 10th Mountain Division Soldiers were involved in a single car accident near Fort Polk Thursday, Nov. 30, resulting in the death of one the Soldiers.

Spc. William A. Rhodes, 22, was a native of Hurricane, West Virginia. He served as an infantry rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Specialist Rhodes,” said rear provisional commander, Col. Jose Rivera, 3rd BCT, 10th Mtn. “Specialist Rhodes will truly be missed by all of us.”

Rhodes joined the Army in October 2015 and following Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, he was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division. His awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Service Ribbon.

Injured was Sgt. Alejandro Galvan, an infantry team leader assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd BCT, 10th Mnt. Galvan was treated and released from Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La. Saturday, Dec. 2.

The cause of the incident is currently under investigation.