33 Louisiana Legislators Sign Letter Asking Governor Edwards to Reopen Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. (March 4, 2021) – In an effort led by State Representative Rick Edmonds, 33 Louisiana Legislators signed a letter asking Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate. “With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” said Edmonds.

View Letter here:

FINAL 3-4-21 Reopen Letter

