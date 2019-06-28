3 RPSO deputies arrested for payroll fraud

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office has arrested three Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Deputies on charges of malfeasance, public payroll fraud and injuring public records.

The Deputies are Matthew Davis, Jonathan Treadway and David Billings.

An investigation into discrepancies discovered during an internal audit of the Safe and Sober Campaign revealed that the three deputies fraudulently claimed and were paid for unworked hours during the campaign.

They were arrested earlier today and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.