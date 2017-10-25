3 NSU Alumni inducted into Business Hall of Distinction

Northwestern State University’s School of Business hosted a reception for alumni who were inducted into the School’s Hall of Distinction during Homecoming festivities Oct. 21.

From left are Tommy Wright (1973), a partner in the Houston office or RSM US, a leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services; Nikki Small (2007), associate director of graduate admissions for the Richard DeVos Graduate School at Northwood University; Rob Robertson (2000), regional manager (senior vice president) of Region 12 for Wells Fargo, and Ken Gardner (1991), plant manager at Emerson’s Alliance compressor facility in Natchitoches.

Induction into the School’s Hall of Distinction recognized career success for business professionals who are graduates of Northwestern State.

Earlier in the week, Wright, Small and Robertson were featured speakers at the school’s 51st annual J. Walter Porter forum, an event that connects students with business leaders.