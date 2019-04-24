3 arrested for armed robbery and kidnapping in Pineville

The suspects are 31 year old Christopher Dean Perkins, 27 year old John Jacob Wooley and 23 year old Nicole Lee Hayes.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Pineville on April 7th in reference to an armed robbery and kidnapping.

According to witnesses, the three suspects went into the initial victim’s residence unannounced. They then forced a victim into a vehicle at gunpoint and drove to another location.

A second victim was contacted and then both victims were held at gunpoint while the suspects stole their valuables.

Hayes and Wooley are currently being detained at the Rapides Parish jail, each with a $100,000 bond.

Perkins is also being detained at the jail with a $120,000 bond.