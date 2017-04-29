Police Chase Leads to Arrest of Alexandria Man for Car Theft

Thursday morning Alexandria Police arrested a local man for theft of a car, burglary and aggravated flight.

Police say 32-year-old Jerrell Antwine broke into a business on Lee Street, stole a car and subsequently led police on a short chase along Dixie Lane where he lost control and crashed near Turtle Bend. They say he ran off and was taken into custody behind a nearby home.

Antwine was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, burglary and aggravated flight from an officer.

KLAX ABC31 News