26th Annual Tunica-Biloxi Pow Wow Education Day Returns to Inspire Students of All Ages

Marksville, LA – (Jan. 23, 2024) – The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will host a free Education Day on Friday, May 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This annual public event, held on the Tunica-Biloxi Reservation in Marksville, is a free day of programming dedicated to educating students of all ages on Native American culture, and highlights the historical, social and symbolic significance of inter-tribal Pow Wows.

The 2024 Tunica-Biloxi Pow Wow Education Day will consist of Pow Wow dance demonstrations, Tunica-Biloxi Storytelling, arts and crafts vendors and displays, flute music and interactive traditional home. The Ottertrail Singers from Apache, Oklahoma, will accompany dance exhibitions during the programs, and attendees are encouraged to participate in inter-tribal dances, including Round Dance and Two-step.

“The Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana has developed such robust educational programming over the last several decades,” said Tunica-Biloxi Chairman Marshall Pierite. “This is an opportunity to share our rich history and traditions with students of all ages so they may come to understand our tribe in a deeper way, and I encourage all who can to participate in this invaluable experience.”

Students of all ages and backgrounds are welcome, and group reservations are encouraged. There will be two (2) programs, approximately 75 minutes in length, scheduled for 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2024. For reservations, contact Elisabeth Pierite at (318) 240-6432 or emora@tunica.org.

Groups interested in scheduling a tour of the Tunica-Biloxi Museum at the Tunica-Biloxi Cultural & Educational Resources Center may contact Melissa Barbin at (800) 272-9767, ext. 6421, or mbarbin@tunica.org.

For more information on the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, visit https://www.tunicabiloxi.org/.