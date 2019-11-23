21 cadets graduate 85th session of Alexandria Regional Police Academy

Yesterday marked the end of the 85th session of the Alexandria Regional Police Academy as 21 men and women graduated.

The cadets made it through 17 weeks in the academy to reach their goals of becoming law enforcement officers. They’ll soon start their new careers at various agencies in the Cenla area including the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Alexandria Fire Department and more.

Family and friends of the cadets gathered yesterday evening as the men and women were officially recognized as law enforcement officers and received awards for their accomplishments while in the academy.