2023 SEC Player of the Year: Dylan Crews. Again

LSU’s Dylan Crews was named SEC Player of the Year, the first player to receive that award in consecutive seasons. LSU’s Paul Skenes is the SEC Pitcher of the Year, Georgia’s Charlie Condon is the SEC Freshman of the Year, Alabama’s Andrew Pinckney and Georgia’s Ben Anderson are the SEC Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year and Arkansas’ Dave Van Horn was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

Crews leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI so far this season. Crews is also the league-leader in on base percentage (.573) and runs scored (79), and he has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season.