2022 Cenla Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Winners “Bizzy Awards” Accolades Presented to Industry Standouts

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA – Local businesses were honored on Friday, September 9, 2022, at the 10th Annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala at the Alexandria Convention Center at the Avalon Hotel & Suites. Winners in each of the Bizzy Award categories were named at the red-carpet event with Sandra McQuain and Al Quartemont serving as Masters of Ceremonies.

The Presenting Sponsor for the event was Crest Industries, which permanently established the Crest Industries We Win Together Award.

“Crest Industries appreciates the opportunity to establish a new award to recognize stellar achievements to benefit the central Louisiana business community through vital partnerships,” said Kenny Robison, President & CEO, Crest Industries. “We are pleased to present the first Crest Industries We Win Together Award to LSUA College of Business.”

The winners of nine categories of the Bizzy Awards were selected among nominees made by the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber members. Chamber member representatives voted via ballots emailed in an electronic survey. A combination of Chamber votes and those of a panel of judges composed of two Chamber executives and two economic developers from other communities in Louisiana determined the winners. There are special categories of Bizzy Awards are that are selected by the sponsors of each award. Those categories are the Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Cleco Innovation Award, Louisiana Central’s “We Make Good Stuff Award,” Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award, Procter & Gamble’s Equality and Inclusion Award, and the new Crest Industries We Win Together Award.

Another new award established this year is the Johnie M. Varnado Minority Owned Business of the Year. The late Johnie Varnado was the first African American Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors in 2004. Through her business and volunteer service, Varnado successfully coached numerous small businesses in central Louisiana. The first award was presented to Holden’s Welding Enterprises, LLC.

“The Chamber Board and I are delighted to mark the 10th anniversary of the Bizzy Awards,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “The Bizzy program provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the achievements of local businesses and industries serving as economic engines for our region. We sincerely congratulate this year’s winners.”

2022 Bizzy Award Recipients

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award: Pan American Engineers, LLC

Crest Industries We Win Together Award: LSUA College of Business

Best Large Business: Manchac Technologies

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year: Ira Preuett, Southern Air Heating & Cooling

Johnie M. Varnado Minority Owned Business of the Year: Holden’s Welding Enterprises, LLC

CLECO Innovation Award: LSUA

Best New Business: Midsouth Medical

Best Medium Business: Alexandria Emergency Hospital

Best Small Business: MPowered Business

Louisiana Central’s “We Make Good Stuff” Award: Brock Descant, Southern Wood Preserving

Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award: Procter & Gamble

Best Marketing Campaign: A tie: Pelican State Credit Union & LA Christian University

Best Business Website: Jones Law Firm

Crowell & Owens Best Non-Profit Organization: Alexandria Museum of Art

Procter & Gamble’s Equality and Inclusion Award: Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Best Curb Appeal of a Business: Spirits Food & Friends