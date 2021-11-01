2021 ULLA Veterans Small Business Resources Summit | Thursday, November 4 | 10:00am

The Urban League of Louisiana is pleased to host its 2021 Veterans Small Business Resources Summit in celebration of veterans entrepreneurship and as an extension of National Veterans Small Business Week (November 1-5) . This year’s event will take place on Thursday, November 4, 10:00am-12:00pm , and will be hosted online.

During this event, we will shine a light on veteran entrepreneurship across the state of Louisiana by sharing the many resources that are available to veterans and their spouses to start and grow their businesses. This year’s event is sponsored by AARP Louisiana and hosted in association with the Small Business Administration, Louisiana District Office, the Veterans Business Outreach Center – Mississippi State University, and Louisiana Economic Development.

Speakers include:

Troy Broussard, Associate State Director-Advocacy & Outreach, AARP-Louisiana

Lori Jackson, Director, Women’s Business Resource Center, ULLA

Jo Ann Lawrence, Deputy District Director, SBA Louisiana District Office – SBA Programs

Stephanie Hartman, Director, Small Business Services, LED, Louisiana Veterans First Initiative

Solomon Lee IV, Program Manager, Small Business Services, LED, PAVE Program

Mark Scott, Director, Veterans Business Outreach Center, Mississippi State University

Christina Dayries, Assistant Deputy Director, Grants and Administration, GOHSEP

Terrance Young, A.E.S UXO, LLC Ammunition Explosives, LA PTAC Participant