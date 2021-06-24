2021 Louisiana Seafood King of Kings named at 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off

Chef Tory McPhail was crowned King of Kings at the 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

The 14th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off featured 13 former champions. Each chef was given a basket of ingredients, as well as access to a pantry. With 10 minutes left in the cooking contest, a mystery ingredient was revealed for each competitor, which was incorporated into the dish presented to the judges.

“The winning dish tonight was a lemon-seared sheepshead, which is a beautiful fish rounded out with the fish’s diet of shrimp and fresh crabmeat, fresh corn, local tomatoes, and a nice herb salad. It’s just a good honest Louisiana dish made with amazing, great Louisiana seafood,” said Chef Tory McPhail, 2021 Louisiana Seafood King of Kings.

Second place went to Chef Cody Carroll of Hot Tails in New Roads and third place was awarded to Chef Chris Lusk of the Kimpton Hotel Fontenot in New Orleans.

Chef. Tory McPhail will also travel the nation to promote Louisiana seafood. He is a former New Orleans chef now operating 3 restaurants in Bozeman, Montana.