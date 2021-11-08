2021 Cenla Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Winners “Bizzy Awards” Accolades Presented to Industry Standouts

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA – Local businesses were honored on Friday, November 5, 2021, at the 9th Annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala at the Alexandria Convention Center at the Wyndham Garden Hotel. Winners in each of the Bizzy Award categories were named at the red-carpet event with Sandra McQuain and Mike Davis serving as Masters of Ceremonies.

The Presenting Sponsor for the event was Crowell and Owens, LLC and the award honoring non-profit agencies was permanently named the Crowell and Owens Best Non-Profit Organization Award.

“The Crowell and Owens families appreciate the opportunity to recognize non-profit agencies providing a stellar level of value and service to the central Louisiana community annually at the Bizzy Awards,” said Zebulon M. Winstead, a third-generation family member and managing partner of the law firm, who serves as the 2021 Chair of the Chamber Board of Directors. “We are pleased to present the first Crowell and Owens Best Non-Profit Award to Hope House of Central Louisiana.”

The winners of 10 categories of the Bizzy Awards were selected among nominees made by the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber members. Chamber member representatives voted via ballots emailed in an electronic survey. A combination of Chamber votes and those of a panel of judges composed of two Chamber executives and two economic developers from other communities in Louisiana determined the winners. There are six special categories of Bizzy Awards are that are selected by the sponsors of each award. Those categories are the Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Cleco Innovation Award, Louisiana Central’s “We Make Good Stuff Award,” Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award, Procter & Gamble’s Equality and Inclusion Award and the Chamber’s Emerging Leader Award.

“The Chamber extends congratulations to each of the Bizzy winners,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce. “These businesses are the economic engines of the region and this event provides an opportunity to pay tribute to their achievements.”

2021 Bizzy Award Recipients

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award: Hayes Manufacturing

Crowell & Owens Best Non-Profit Organization: Hope House of Central Louisiana

Crest Industries Best Large Business: Louisiana Eye and Laser

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year: Doug Godard

CLECO Innovation Award: Rapides Regional Medical Center and Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital

Best New Business: Avant Organics, a Crest Company

Best Medium Business: Hotel Bentley

Best Small Business: Coody Roofing

Louisiana Central’s “We Make Good Stuff” Award: Andrew Stewart, Patriot Golf Carts

Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award: Cleco

Emerging Leader Award: Caitlin Chelette

Best Marketing Campaign: Evangeline Bank & Trust Company

Best Business Website: Tamp & Grind Coffee

Procter & Gamble’s Equality and Inclusion Award: Crest Industries

Best Interior Design of a Business: Turner Teleco

Best Curb Appeal of a Business: Freedman Clinic of Internal Medicine