Thursday, January 21, 2021
2021-2022 RPSB Balanced Calendar parents reactions

Char Thomas 0 Comments

 

Below you will find the two options for next year’s calendar. For the balanced calendar, we included a three-year look so you can see the long term change. Also below you will see a chart that gives you a side by side comparison of the two calendars; and, because the question came up multiple times over the last couple of months, we have included our reasons for exploring a change in the first place.

Please review the calendars at these links.

The survey will close at 4:00 PM on Friday, January 29th. At the February 2nd Board meeting, the two versions of the calendar, as well as the survey results, will be presented to the Board. Upon receipt of the presentation, the Board will cast their vote on which calendar to adopt for the 2021-2022 school year.

Voting options are at the bottom of the page.
Thank you for taking the time to cast your vote.

Question Title

Image

Question Title

Option 1: Balanced Calendar Year 1 –
To download the full 3-year balanced calendar, click https://tinyurl.com/RPSBBalancedCalendar

Question Title

Option 2: Traditional Calendar
To download click https://tinyurl.com/RPSBTraditionalCalendar

PLEASE VOTE HERE

Question Title

* 1. Which best describes you?

Question Title

* 2. Which calendar are you in support of?

 

(

