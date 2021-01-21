2021-2022 RPSB Balanced Calendar parents reactions
Below you will find the two options for next year’s calendar. For the balanced calendar, we included a three-year look so you can see the long term change. Also below you will see a chart that gives you a side by side comparison of the two calendars; and, because the question came up multiple times over the last couple of months, we have included our reasons for exploring a change in the first place.
Please review the calendars at these links.
The survey will close at 4:00 PM on Friday, January 29th. At the February 2nd Board meeting, the two versions of the calendar, as well as the survey results, will be presented to the Board. Upon receipt of the presentation, the Board will cast their vote on which calendar to adopt for the 2021-2022 school year.
Voting options are at the bottom of the page.
Thank you for taking the time to cast your vote.