2020 Ends On A Severe Weather Note

The viewing area is under a tornado watch until 9 pm, as a result of a mostly stationary frontal boundary that’s draped across the region. The boundary will likely lift north later this evening. The surface low is riding northward across eastern Texas will result in widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of an associated cold front. Expect gusty winds to persist until the passage of the cold front. Winds will shift to southwest behind the front and gradually become more westerly by Friday morning.