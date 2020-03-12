2020 collegiate sports halted, NCAA cancels Winter and Spring championships

NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships on Thursday afternoon in reaction to the coronavirus threat.

The decision essentially ends the winter sports of men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics here locally for the LSU and Southern athletic teams.

LSU and Southern baseball and softball teams as well as LSU track teams all have their years halted in the middle of their athletic season and the elimination of the College World Series for both baseball and softball.

It is not known now if those teams can continue to practice throughout the remainder of the academic semester or if all athletic activity must stop.

The SEC has not altered it’s stance that they will suspend play until March 30, and that they could still host their conference championship games should the health climate improve.

Thursday afternoon the LSU football and softball teams were still out on the practice field, LSU basketball is preparing to return from Nashville, Tennesseee having not played a game at the SEC Tournament.

Will Wade’s Tigers season is effectively over, they will finish the year 21-10 and in a tie for second place in the regular season of the SEC season.

LSU gymnastics was preparing to host Senior Night on Friday at the Maravich Center and compete in the SEC Championship next week but now will have their year ended early due to the NCAA cancellations.

The Southern Jaguar basketball teams were set to take the court Friday night in Birmingham at the SWAC Tournament, but their years will now end without a chance at making the Big Dance and NCAA Tournament.

The local collegiate track teams will no longer compete in the upcoming NCAA indoor track championships and the outdoor season will not even have a chance to start.

There are so many questions remaining regarding scholarships and eligibility for the current student-athletes. Redshirt years, extra years of eligibility, are being talked about on radio shows and tv speculation but as the fluidity of the moment continues to unfold in real time there are currently more questions than answers as it pertains to the future of collegiate athletics.