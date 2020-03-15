2020 Cabrini Ball Postponed to August

n the interest of public health and out of an abundance of caution, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Health System has decided to postpone the 2020 Cabrini Ball. The event, originally scheduled for April 4, will now be held August 8.

Event organizers at the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Foundation have been working closely with local, regional and state officials to carefully evaluate the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. Although there have been no confirmed cases of the virus here in Alexandria, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini believed that precautions must be made to limit any potential transmission of the virus.

We are deeply saddened to make this announcement; however, the safety and well-being of our community is truly our top priority. We have been able to reschedule ALL aspects of this year’s Ball on the new date, so event will occur later this year with all scheduled entertainment and activities in place. Anyone who has purchased tickets or tables and is unable to make the new date will be able to receive a full refund and should visit christuscabrinifoundation.org/cabrini-ball for more information.

This year’s Ball, which also celebrates CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital’s 70th Anniversary, is Central Louisiana’s premier event, welcoming approximately 650 guests and featuring an elegant evening complete with a cocktail lounge, a 3-course gourmet seated dinner and an exclusive live auction. On Aug. 8, there will be a performance by legendary Dallas party band, Chinatown! Proceeds from this year’s event will directly support the purchase of the community’s first 3DHD Mammography Machines for the CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Breast Health Center. This revolutionary equipment is clinically proven to detect more invasive breast cancers by more than 41% and conduct high-resolution imaging in 3.7 seconds.

Even though there’s been no confirmed cases in the Alexandria area, we suggest that everyone follow the CDC guidelines regarding prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu. The best things anyone can do to prevent the spread of illness are:

(1) wash your hands well before eating, drinking or touching your face

(2) get your annual flu shot and

(3) get a pneumonia shot if you have not already and are above the age of 65 or have diabetes or other illnesses that affect your heart or lungs.

In addition, we advise anyone who may be ill with fever and cough or shortness of breath and have had travel to any region that has known community spread of COVID-19, please contact your primary care provider before visiting their office so they can be sure to provide you with the best care possible while doing everything we can to keep our community healthy.

# # #

At CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini, we deliver a complete healing experience that respects the individual. We serve our communities with dignity. And, with a good deal of admiration. CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini is located in Alexandria Louisiana. We are a community 1,600 strong, with more than 325 physicians providing individualized care. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in Houston and San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual

we serve.