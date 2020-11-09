2020 “Bizzy” Award winners announced

ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA – Local businesses were honored on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the 8th Annual Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Business Awards Gala at The Community Center at England Airpark. Winners in each of the 18 categories were named at an evening event. Procter and Gamble served as the Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 Bizzy Awards and established a new award honoring diversity and inclusion initiatives in the workplace. Cleco Corporation was the honored as the first recipient.

“The Chamber Board and I are grateful to Taylan Uras, Plant Manager and the Procter and Gamble team for establishing the P & G Diversity and Inclusion Award,” said Deborah Randolph, President, Central LA Regional Chamber of Commerce. “It is timely and meaningful to add this category of recognition as part of the Bizzy Awards and Cleco was a great choice to be the first recipient.”

The winners of 12 categories of the Bizzy Awards were selected among nominees made by the Chamber Board of Directors and Chamber members. Chamber member representatives voted via ballots emailed in an electronic survey. A combination of Chamber votes and those of a panel of judges composed of two Chamber executives and two economic developers from other communities in Louisiana determined the winners. There are six special categories of Bizzy Awards are that are selected by the sponsors of each award. Those categories are the Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year Award, Cleco Innovation Award, CLEDA’s We Make Good Stuff Award, Rapides Regional Community Benefit Award, Chamber’s Emerging Leader Award and the new P & G Diversity and Inclusion Award.

“The Chamber extends congratulations to each of the Bizzy winners,” said Randolph. “These businesses are the economic engines of the region and this event provides an opportunity to pay tribute to their achievements during a challenging year.”

The Bizzy Awards was held in accordance with Phase III Guidelines as a socially distanced dinner and ceremony. The program was also streamed live online for those who preferred to watch from home.

Recipients of 2020 Bizzy Awards

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award: Stella Jones

Procter & Gamble Diversity & Inclusion Award: Cleco

Crest Industries Best Large Business: Boise Cascade

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year: Kenny Robison

CLECO Innovation Award: Randy Gilchrist, Gilchrist Construction

Rapides Regional Medical Center Community Benefit Award: Red River Bank

Best Non-Profit Organization: Junior League of Alexandria

CLEDA “We Make Good Stuff” Award: Cindy Cooper Blair

Best New Business: Alexandria Emergency Hospital

Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business: Tie: Crest Industries and Southern Heritage Bank

Emerging Leader Award: Kristen Lemoine

Best Marketing Campaign: LSUA

Best Business Website: Louisiana College

Best Interior Design of a Business: Insight Audio & Video

Best Medium Business: Longleaf Hospital

Best Business Logo: Finney Pediatric Dentistry

Best Small Business: 102.3 Jack FM

Best Curb Appeal: CLTCC