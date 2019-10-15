2019 Zoo Boo

Alexandria Zoo- Join in the fun at Central Louisiana’s BIGGEST Halloween extravaganza. This family-friendly Halloween experience is FOUR nights of SPOOKTACULAR, SCARE-FREE fun!

Enjoy Halloween activities for kids at the Festival Plaza, photo ops, and sweets and treats along the trick-or-treat trail through the Zoo.

Treat bags are provided.

Since this event is geared toward families with children, ages 14 and older may not wear masks or heavy costume make-up that cover/disguise the face. Only family-friendly costumes are permitted. Costumes with toy guns and weapons are prohibited.