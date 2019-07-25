2019 Patriot Tour makes a stop in Alexandria

Every year Nation of Patriots organizes a national effort that pays tribute to, and honors, all of America’s Armed Forces – Past, Present, and Fallen. This effort is known as the Patriot Tour.

The tour traditionally begins during Memorial Day weekend. A massive group of riders escorts one American Flag on the back of a motorcycle to the first of many destinations. Upon arrival, the flag is transferred to the new escort. The next day the Flag is escorted to another designated location…and on and on for over 100 days, through all 48 continental states.

Today, the flag made a stop in Alexandria to be passed on to the next flag bearer that will travel to the next destination and help the tour continue until it makes its way back to where the tour began…in Wisconsin. And all of this is done in an effort to raise financial support and awareness for service members, veterans and their families.

You can watch the full story below.