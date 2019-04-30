2019 Ms. LSUA crowned over the weekend

In the 59th Ms. LSUA Pageant, Saije Cousin, a junior, came away with the crown and will represent the university at all official functions over the next year. She’s majoring in Pre-Medicine/Biology and is from Slidell. She’s an LSUA Ambassador, a member of the Black Organization for Leadership and Development and the National Society for Leadership and Success. Her platform topic of choice for the pageant was Mental Health Awareness in Domestic Violence Victim: Looking Past the Smile.

As Ms. LSUA, Saije will also receive a $1,500 scholarship.

The first runner-up in the pageant was Stacy Fussell, who is a senior majoring in Elementary Education and is from Pineville. As first runner up, she’ll receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Second runner-up was Gracie Joiner, a junior Kinesiology major from Boyce. She will receive a $500 scholarship.

Other awards included:

Top Ad Sales: Gracie Joiner

Ms. Congeniality (voted on by the other contestants): Blair Murray

Ms. Photogenic (voted on by the audience): Anaice Hackett

Scholastic Achievement: Anaice Hackett

Director’s Award: Monica Aguilera

People’s Choice Award (voted on by the audience): Kaelyn Rachall

The full list of contestants included:

Monica Berenice Aguilera: from Forest Hill and a sophomore Nursing major.

Raven Layne Chatelain: freshman Nursing major from Hessmer.

Saije Elizabeth Cousin: junior majoring in Pre-Medicine/Biology and from Slidell.

Stacy Nicole Fussell: senior majoring in Elementary Education and is from Pineville.

Anaice Kay Hackett: junior Communication Studies major from Lafayette.

Greshria Brishon Joiner: from Boyce and a junior majoring in Kinesiology.

Tracy Danielle LaCaze: senior English major from Pitkin.

Blaire Catherine Murray: from The Woodlands, Texas and a sophomore Nursing major.

Kaelyn Michelle Rachall: senior Elementary Education major from Alexandria.