Thursday, November 21, 2019
2019 LHSAA Cross Country Championships -Day 2 Top 10 and Team Results

Jojuana Phillips

Course: 3-mile course that starts flat for 2 miles, with a hill around the 2.5 mile mark. The course is run on grass, finishing on the track at the Walter P. Ledet Track Complex.

 

NATCHITOCHES – Monday’s team scores and top 10 individual finishers from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Cross Country Championships held at Northwestern State’s Walter P. Ledet Track Complex:

 

 

3A Girls

Individual Top Ten:

  1. Olivia McGoey, Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 19:39.3; 2. Smantha Ponzo, West Feliciana 20:18.3; 3. Josie Whipp, Parkview Baptist 20:33.1; 4. Olivia Gaines, Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 20:37.5; 5. Saige Christen, P.F. Taylor Science & Technology, 20:43.9; 6. Abbey Marie Ratcliff, E.D. White, 20:46.2; 7. Caroline Nusloch, Sacred Heart-New Orleans, 21:06.1; 8. Vandryua Wilson, Ville Platte, 21:09.0; 9. Ashleigh Tassin, St. Louis, 21:13.9; 10. Mathilde Fox Smith, West Feliciana, 21:14.1.

 

Team Results:

  1. Sacred Heart-New Orleans 53; 2. University Lab 112; 3. E.D. White 132; 4. Buckeye 134; 5. West Feliciana 164; 6. Erath 185; 7. Sterlington 220; 8. Parkview Baptits 224; 9. Ursuline Academy 246; 10. St. Louis 261;

 

11.Loyola Prep 288; 12. Kaplan 295; 13. P. F. Taylor Science & Technology 312; 14. Ville Platte 341; 15. Archbishop Hanna 244; 16. South Beauregard 363; 17. Pine Prairie 437; 18. Haynes Academy 459; 19. Jena 563; 20. Bossier 281;

 

  1. North Webster 583.

 

 

4A Girls

Individual Top Ten:

  1. Storm Burton, Caddo Magnet, 18:50.9; 2. Lexi Guidry, Teurlings Catholic, 18:55.5; 3. Brooke Naccari, St. Scholastica, 19:26.4; 4. Rebecca Quebedeaux, St. Michael, 19:51.7; 5. Ella Chesnut, Vandebilt Catholic, 19:53.6; 6. Pierra Charles, Cabrini, 19:55.5; 7. Izzy Carter, St. Thomas More, 19:58.5; 8. Mary Grace Foster, Lusher Charter, 20:05.4; 9. Caroline Lindsay, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:10.9; 10. Logan Hamilton, Vandebilt Catholic, 20:17.9

 

Team Results:

  1. Vandebilt Catholic 56; 2. St. Michael 65; 3. St. Scholastica 95; 4. Cabrini 108; 5. Lusher Charter 111; 6. Teurlings Catholic 132; 7. St. Thomas More 171; 8. Caddo Magnet 199; 9. Belle Chasse 220; 10. North Desoto 307;

 

  1. Beau Chene 314; 12. Lakeshore 358; 13, Lee Magnet 366.

 

 

5A Girls

Individual Top Ten:

  1. Hope Shales, Mt. Carmel 18:48.9; 2. Kelsey Major, Dominican 19:09.3; 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph’s Academy-Baton Rouge, 19:20.1; 4. Joslyn Crosby, Parkway, 19:22.0; 5. Brooke Legendre, Slidell, 19:32.2; 6. Charley Chedhardy, Mandeville, 19:33.2; 7. Nashia Landry, Mt. Carmel, 19:36.1; 8. Gweneth Hughes, Fountainbleau, 19:36.2; 9. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph’s Academy-Baton Rouge, 19:44.2; 10. Lillian Leonard, St. Joseph’s Academy-Baton Rouge, 19:48.9

 

Team Results:

  1. St. Joseph’s Academy-Baton Rouge 49; 2. Fountainbleau 93; 3. Mt. Carmel 95; 4. Mandeville 111; 5. Dominican 150; 6. Ruston 235; 7. West Monroe 236; 8. Dutchtown 237; 9. Parkway 266; 10. Live Oak 318;

 

  1. Lafayette 354; 12. John Curtis 365; 13. Airline 375; 14. Archbishop Chapelle 416; 15. Hahnville 419; 16. Ponchatoula 427; 17. Zachary 434; 18. Benton 439; 19. Slidell 464; 20. Haughton 471;

 

  1. Barbe 485; 22. Central Lafourche 532; 23. Chalmette 626.

 

 

3A Boys

Individual Top Ten:

  1. Will Dart, Loyola Prep, 15:45.8; 2. Ivan Appleton, St. Louis 16:22.1; 3. Braedon Methvin, E.D. White, 16:25.0; 4. Joel Allen, Erath, 16:45.5; 5. Wyatt Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 16:50.0; 6. Darby Frickey, Berwick, 17:02.5; 7. Payton Foreman, Iowa, 17:05.2; 8. Alex Myers, Iowa, 17:07.0; 9. Wyatt Barbe, West Feliciana, 17:07.5; 10. Landon Langley, Iowa, 17:08.2

 

Team Results:

  1. E.D. White 72; 2. Erath 81; 3. University Lab 84; 4. West Feliciana 144; 5. Iowa 154; 6. St. Louis 164; 7. Loyola Prep 206; 8. David Thibodaux 268; 9. Parkview Baptist 288; 10. Lutcher 291;

 

  1. Berwick 320; 12. De La Salle 321; 13. Buckeye 346; 14. Sterlington 350; 15. Pine Prairie 403; 16. Jewel Sumner 422; 17. Kaplan 445; 18. Archbishop Hannan 477; 19. Jena 493; 20. Abbeville 520;

 

  1. P.F. Taylor Science & Technology 535; 22. Haynes Academy 541; 23. Ville Platte 690; 24. St. James 731; 25. Kenner Discovery and Sciences 732.

 

 

4A Boys

Individual Top Ten:

  1. Cameron Angelle, Carencro, 15:48.0; 2. Louden Boudreaux, Belle Chasse, 15:58.4; 3. Justin Cannata, Leesville, 16:42.5; 4. Cameron Kelly, Teurlings Catholic, 16:55.3; 5. Dataevius Milton, Beau Chene, 17:08.7; 6. Gus Demerath, Caddo Magnet, 17:16.2; 7. Christian Francisco, Westgate, 17:37.1; 8. Joshua Breaux, St. Michael, 17:39.6; 9. Brady Palmer, Belle Chasse, 17:39.6; 10. Timothy Seiler Jr., St. Michael, 17:41.8.

 

Team Results:

  1. Teurlings Catholic 62; 2. Belle Chasse 89; 3. St. Michael 93; 4. Caddo Magnet 111; 5. Beau Chene 112; 6. Leesville 127; 7. Vandebilt Catholic 208; 8. Ben Franklin 285; 9. Westgate 285; 10. St. Thomas More 306;

 

  1. Lusher Charter 319; 12. Assumption 347; 13. South Terrebonne 390; 14. New Orleans Military & Maritime Academy 403; 15. Warren Easton 413; 16. North Vermillion 424; 17. Lakeshore 446; 18. DeRidder 494; 19. Livonia 525; 20. Neville 577.

 

5A Boys

Individual Top Ten:

  1. Austin Mikovich, C.E. Byrd, 15:51.2; 2. Owen Simon, Catholic-Baton Rouge, 15:56.5; 3. Patrick Elliot, St. Paul’s, 15:58.9; 4. Joshua Burns, Airline, 16:04.6; 5. Joseph Ellis, Catholic-Baton Rouge, 16:06.7; 6. William Ayim, Ruston, 16:09.1; 7. Dyllon Nimmers, Ruston, 16:09.2 8. Christopher Cuntz, Catholic-Baton Rouge, 16:16.3; 9. Blake Cook, Catholic-Baton Rouge, 16:17.2; 10. Trent Wells, C.E. Byrd, 16:19.0;

 

Team Results:
1. Catholic Baton Rouge 36; 2. Ruston 95; 3. St. Paul’s 158; 4. Brother Martin 163; 5. Jesuit 208; 6. Mandeville 239; 7. Airline 265; 8. West Monroe 274; 9. Benton 298; 10. Holy Cross 301;

 

  1. C.E. Byrd 316; 12. John Curtis 332; 13. Zachary 336; 14. Captain Shreve 353; 15. Live Oak 383; 16. Fontainebleau 386; 17. Parkway 427; 18. Archbishop Shaw 455; 19. Dutchtown 465; 20. Denham Springs 506;

 

  1. Archbishop Rummel 511; 22. Central Lafourche 516; 23. Haughton 572; 24. Hahnville 576.

 

 

 

