Thursday, July 4, 2019
Community News 

2019 Burnt Weenie Festival

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

Indiefête and Huckleberry Brewing Company partnered this year for the 2019 Burnt Weenie Festival. The festival was held at Huckleberry Brewing Company this year and feature live music, vendors and of course free “burnt” weenies.

The festival began in Downtown Alexandria about 8 years ago and has been an annual event each year on or around the 4th of July. Donations are accepted at the free event to help benefit a local Veteran’s charity, but the event itself is free for all and family friendly.

 

