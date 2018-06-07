2018 Bizzy Award Gala June 15!
Reserve your Seat
for the 2018 Bizzy Awards!
|
2018 BIZZY AWARD FINALISTS
RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award
Cleco
Procter & Gamble
SolScapes
Southern Design
BOM
Best Small Business
Grand Tire & Automotive
Spurgeon Law Firm
JM Test Systems, Inc.
Bayou Mental Health Services
Coody Roofing
All Saints Hospice
Pelican State Credit Union
Good People Kitchen
Southern Design
Best Medium Business
DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations
Mid-State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center
SolScapes
TREK
Manchac Technologies
Gibko
Crest Industries Best Large Business
Southern Heritage Bank
Diamond B Construction
Central LA Surgical Hospital
Kerotest Manufacturing Corp
Stella-Jones
Best New Business
Key2Escape
Heart of Hospice
Lemoine Therapy
Walk-Ons
Waitr
Best Non-Profit Organization
Central LA Society for Human Resource Management
Community HealthWorkx
LifeShare Blood Center
Central LA Homeless Coalition
The Food Bank of Central Louisiana
Best Business Curb Appeal
Schnack’s Fine Jewelry
UDB Financial
LaQuinta – Alexandria
Best Interior Design
Southern Heritage Bank
D’Argent Companies
Million Air Alexandria
Copeland’s Brass Pearl
Key2Escape
Crest Industries
Best Business Website
LSUA Foundation
JM Test Systems, Inc.
John Ward Interior & Gifts
Dean Dermatology
Best Business Logo
Louisiana Eye & Laser
Pelican State Credit Union
Key2Escape
Brian Caubarreaux & Associates
The Trish Leleux Group Keller Williams Realty Cenla Partners
Best Marketing Campaign
Pelican State Credit Union
Mid-State Supply
Spirits
Louisiana Eye & Laser
KALB-TV
Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business Under 60 Seconds
Pelican State Credit Union
KALB-TV
AA Western Store
Crave
Hotel Bentley
Seating is limited.
Reserve your seats today!
|
Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting categories of:
Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year
Cleco Innovation Award
CLEDA We Make Good Stuff Award
Emerging Leader Award
|
Celebrate the great achievements of our central Louisiana businesses.
Reserve your seats today!
|
IMPORTANT DATES
June 7
RSVP Deadline for
June 15