Business News Local Headlines 

2018 Bizzy Award Gala June 15!

KLAX TV, ABC 31 0 Comment

Reserve your Seat 

for the 2018 Bizzy Awards!

2018 BIZZY AWARD FINALISTS

RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award

Cleco

Procter & Gamble

SolScapes

Southern Design

BOM

Best Small Business

Grand Tire & Automotive

Spurgeon Law Firm

JM Test Systems, Inc.

Bayou Mental Health Services

Coody Roofing

All Saints Hospice

Pelican State Credit Union

Good People Kitchen

Southern Design

Best Medium Business

DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations
Louisiana Eye & Laser

Mid-State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center

SolScapes

TREK

Manchac Technologies

Gibko

Crest Industries Best Large Business
Cleco

Southern Heritage Bank

Diamond B Construction

Central LA Surgical Hospital

Kerotest Manufacturing Corp

Stella-Jones

Best New Business
Medication Assisted Treatment Center

Key2Escape

Heart of Hospice

Lemoine Therapy

Walk-Ons

Waitr

Best Non-Profit Organization
Junior League of Alexandria

Central LA Society for Human Resource Management

Community HealthWorkx

LifeShare Blood Center

Central LA Homeless Coalition

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Best Business Curb Appeal
Alexandria Museum of Art

Schnack’s Fine Jewelry

UDB Financial

LaQuinta – Alexandria

Best Interior Design

Southern Heritage Bank

D’Argent Companies

Million Air Alexandria

Copeland’s Brass Pearl

Key2Escape

Crest Industries

 Best Business Website
Southern Heritage Bank

LSUA Foundation

JM Test Systems, Inc.

John Ward Interior & Gifts

Dean Dermatology

 Best Business Logo

Louisiana Eye & Laser

Pelican State Credit Union

Key2Escape

Brian Caubarreaux & Associates

The Trish Leleux Group Keller Williams Realty Cenla Partners

 Best Marketing Campaign
Southern Heritage Bank

Pelican State Credit Union

Mid-State Supply

Spirits

Louisiana Eye & Laser

KALB-TV

Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business Under 60 Seconds
Medication Assisted Treatment Center

Pelican State Credit Union

KALB-TV

AA Western Store

Crave

Hotel Bentley

 

Seating is limited. 
Reserve your seats today!

Also to be announced at the awards ceremony are the recipients in the non-voting categories of:

Red River Bank Entrepreneur of the Year

Cleco Innovation Award

CLEDA We Make Good Stuff Award

Emerging Leader Award 

Celebrate the great achievements of our central Louisiana businesses.

Reserve your seats today!

IMPORTANT DATES

June 7

RSVP Deadline for
Awards Gala

June 15
Awards Gala

You May Also Like

Healthcare Symposium Held Today

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Healthcare Symposium Held Today

Aggravated Battery Arrest Made from July 27th Fight

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Aggravated Battery Arrest Made from July 27th Fight

Host Families Needed for Dixie Softball World Series

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Host Families Needed for Dixie Softball World Series

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *