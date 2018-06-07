2018 Bizzy Award Gala June 15!

2018 BIZZY AWARD FINALISTS RoyOMartin Best Overall Business Award Cleco Procter & Gamble SolScapes Southern Design BOM Best Small Business Grand Tire & Automotive Spurgeon Law Firm JM Test Systems, Inc. Bayou Mental Health Services Coody Roofing All Saints Hospice Pelican State Credit Union Good People Kitchen Southern Design Best Medium Business DIS-TRAN Packaged Substations

Louisiana Eye & Laser Mid-State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center SolScapes TREK Manchac Technologies Gibko Crest Industries Best Large Business

Cleco Southern Heritage Bank Diamond B Construction Central LA Surgical Hospital Kerotest Manufacturing Corp Stella-Jones Best New Business

Medication Assisted Treatment Center Key2Escape Heart of Hospice Lemoine Therapy Walk-Ons Waitr Best Non-Profit Organization

Junior League of Alexandria Central LA Society for Human Resource Management Community HealthWorkx LifeShare Blood Center Central LA Homeless Coalition The Food Bank of Central Louisiana Best Business Curb Appeal

Alexandria Museum of Art Schnack’s Fine Jewelry UDB Financial LaQuinta – Alexandria Best Interior Design Southern Heritage Bank D’Argent Companies Million Air Alexandria Copeland’s Brass Pearl Key2Escape Crest Industries Best Business Website

Southern Heritage Bank LSUA Foundation JM Test Systems, Inc. John Ward Interior & Gifts Dean Dermatology Best Business Logo Louisiana Eye & Laser Pelican State Credit Union Key2Escape Brian Caubarreaux & Associates The Trish Leleux Group Keller Williams Realty Cenla Partners Best Marketing Campaign

Southern Heritage Bank Pelican State Credit Union Mid-State Supply Spirits Louisiana Eye & Laser KALB-TV Best Broadcast Promotion of a Business Under 60 Seconds

Medication Assisted Treatment Center Pelican State Credit Union KALB-TV AA Western Store Crave Hotel Bentley