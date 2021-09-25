$2,000 raised to benefit the Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Following its first-ever systemwide fundraiser benefitting Feeding America®, Whataburger is giving $2,000 raised in the Alexandria area to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to help fight hunger in the community.

The local gift is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across its 10-state footprint during the company’s Orange Spirit Week celebration of its 71st anniversary. Funds raised benefitted the communities where they were given.

Whataburger celebrates its legacy by giving back to the communities it serves during Orange Spirit Week. It’s all part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams.