Saturday, September 25, 2021
Pictured: Left to Right – Maci Dover, Marketing Director (GVCS, Whataburger franchisee); Arin Fenton, Area Manager (GVCS, Whataburger franchisee); Jayne Wright-Velez, Executive Director (Central Louisiana Food Bank), Whataguy and David Cotham, Director of Operations (GVCS, Whataburger franchisee
Community News 

$2,000 raised to benefit the Food Bank of Central Louisiana

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

Following its first-ever systemwide fundraiser benefitting Feeding America®, Whataburger is giving $2,000 raised in the Alexandria area to the Food Bank of Central Louisiana to help fight hunger in the community.

 The local gift is part of more than $300,000 that Whataburger customers donated across its 10-state footprint during the company’s Orange Spirit Week celebration of its 71st anniversary. Funds raised benefitted the communities where they were given.

 Whataburger celebrates its legacy by giving back to the communities it serves during Orange Spirit Week. It’s all part of Whataburger Feeding Student Success, the company’s signature community program operating at the intersection of food insecurity and education and focusing on helping students at all levels of education achieve their goals and dreams.

