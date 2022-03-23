2 Suspects Arrested for Saturday’s Fatal Shooting of 17-Year-Old

Alexandria, La. (March 22, 2022) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Christopher Celestine Saturday night in the 700 block of Fred Loop.

On Monday, Alexandria Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old male juvenile from Alexandria for one count of second degree murder. Today, a 14-year-old male juvenile from Alexandria was also arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder.

The investigation of this incident is still ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6460.