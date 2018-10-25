Thursday, October 25, 2018
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WWL) – Even though no single ticket won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, two tickets in Louisiana did win big money.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, two tickets sold in Louisiana matched four out of five white balls plus the Powerball and are now worth $50,000.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 03-21-45-53-56 and the Powerball was 22. There was a 2x multiplier. Wednesday’s advertised jackpot was $602 million.

The winning tickets were sold at the following locations:

Circle K #7775, 4029 Jackson Street Ext., Alexandria, La.

Champion’s Express Mart, 14130 Highway 90, Boutte, La.

Because no single ticket matched all six numbers, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot has ballooned to an estimated $750 million – the third largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

