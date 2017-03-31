2 Montgomery Women Arrested for Meth

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Probation and Parole arrested two Montgomery women for crystal methamphetamine that were already on felony probation for prior drug convictions.

Samantha Durbin, 33-years-old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Probation Violation.

Keyonta Brown, 28-years-old, of Montgomery, was arrested for Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Probation Violation.