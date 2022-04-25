2 adults, 3 juveniles arrested in connection with Boyce drive-by shooting

On April 20th, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, Patrol Deputies responded to the 300 block of Saint Clair Road in Boyce in reference to a report of a drive by shooting. Deputies contacted the victims who advised several rounds were fired into the residence also hitting vehicles in the driveway.

No injuries were reported

Deputies began taking the initial report and Criminal Detectives as well as Juvenile Detectives responded as it was quickly learned some of the suspects may be juveniles.

From their investigation, and with the assistance of the RPSO Crime Scene Unit, Detectives determined that several rounds of 9mm caliber and .223 caliber ammunition were fired into the residence and vehicles on the premises, causing damage to both the home and vehicles. One of the victims reported a bullet going through their clothing. During the investigation, Detectives discovered that two of the suspects were adults and one had allegedly supplied the juveniles with some of the components for the weapons.

Detectives worked throughout the night following leads and tracking down the suspects. On April 21st at approximately 1:30 pm, while conducting a search warrant at a residence on Pou Road, two adults and two juveniles were located and taken into custody without incident. Several firearms were also recovered from the suspects. The other juvenile suspect was taken into custody without incident at another location.

The adults arrested were Chad Phillip Price, Jr., 18 of Marksville, and Allen Truitt McCain, 21 of Elmer. Both Price and McCain were booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on their charges.

Price, Jr. was arrested for one count Attempted 1st Degree Murder. Price, Jr. was also arrested for outstanding warrants through Avoyelles Parish for one count Theft, one count Simple Burglary and one count Criminal Conspiracy. Price, Jr. remains in jail being held on a $500,000.00 bond

McCain was arrested for 4 counts contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. McCain was released earlier today on a $2000.00 bond.

The three juveniles ranging in age from 16 to 17 years of age, were each charged with one count Attempted 1st Degree Murder and one count Criminal Damage to Property. All three juvenile suspects were booked into a juvenile detention facility.

Sheriff’s Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are likely. If anyone has any information on this incident, they are asked to call RPSO at 318-473-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

Arrestee: Chad Phillip Price, Jr. , 18 Marksville, LA

Charges: Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Louisiana Fugitive Avoyelles Warrants

Arrestee: Allen Truitt McCain, 21 Elmer, LA

Charges: 4 counts Contributing to the delinquency of juveniles