19 year old arrested for Aggravated Assault

Alexandria Police Detectives have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred on January 4th, 2023.

At approximately 08:04 PM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the business located at 1207 MacArthur Drive, in reference to a person being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 19-year old male inside the business that had been shot in the abdomen. Medical personnel arrived shortly and took the victim to a local Hospital where he was treated for his wounds and is now in stable condition.

Alexandria Detectives interviewed both individuals involved in the incident, along with other witnesses to the incident. During the investigation, it was revealed an employee of the business, along with a customer, had gotten into an altercation inside the business, which resulted in the employee being shot.

Today, January 13, 19-year old Brandon J. Whipple, of Alexandria, LA, employee of the business where the shooting ocured, was arrested and charged with 1-Count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm, 1-Count of Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, and 1-Count of Illegal Carrying of a Weapon.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other type crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

