Thursday, October 24, 2019
18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Jojuana Phillips

This Saturday, October 26th, Alexandria will be one of many cities in Louisiana participating in the 18th National DEA Drug Take Back Day.

Residents can drop off their expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at the Alexandria Police Department to be properly disposed of.

“Prescription drugs often end up in the wrong hands, feeding an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents.  DEA’s Take Back initiative provides citizens an easy and safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. This year, we are taking it a step further by accepting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our federal partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth,” says DEA Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

And this year, the DEA will be accepting vaping devices and cartridges during the take back day.

The event in Alexandria will take place at the Alexandria Police Department at 1000 Bolton Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

*Liquids, needles or anything sharp will not be accepted. Only pills and patches*

