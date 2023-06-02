18 Year old Alexandria man arrested in connection with Avoyelles Drive shooting

On Thursday, June 1, 2023, The Alexandria Police Department Detective Division arrested 18-year-old, Brian Johnson of Alexandria for one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Machine Gun. This is in connection with the incident on May 13th. On Saturday, May 13, 2023; at 11:13 P.M. the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Avoyelles Drive in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, the body of a 19-year-old black male was found deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as Dontravius Williams of Alexandria La.

Currently, Johnson is in jail at Rapides Parish Detention Center for an arrest on May 26, 2023, for two counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.