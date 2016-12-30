18-month-old Dies in Car Crash

State police say a drunk driver caused a crash last night, which resulted in the death of an infant. It happened on Highway 3054 at Highway 496 and involved 2 vehicles.

Troopers say 25-year-old Keaton Spurlin of Alexandria was driving an SUV when he rear-ended a van, causing injuries to 5 passengers, including 4 children. 1 of the 4, an 18-month-old infant, later died after being transported to Shreveport. He was restrained in a child safety seat. Troopers say the collision caused the van to leave the roadway and overturn.

Spurlin is charged with vehicular negligent injury, DWI, open container, no seat belt, failure to yield and careless operation. Other charges are pending.

KLAX ABC 31 News 12/29/16