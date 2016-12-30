Local Headlines Top Stories 

18-month-old Dies in Car Crash

KLAX TV, ABC 31

State police say a drunk driver caused a crash last night, which resulted in the death of an infant. It happened on Highway 3054 at Highway 496 and involved 2 vehicles.

Troopers say 25-year-old Keaton Spurlin of Alexandria was driving an SUV when he rear-ended a van, causing injuries to 5 passengers, including 4 children. 1 of the 4, an 18-month-old infant, later died after being transported to Shreveport. He was restrained in a child safety seat. Troopers say the collision caused the van to leave the roadway and overturn.

Spurlin is charged with vehicular negligent injury, DWI, open container, no seat belt, failure to yield and careless operation. Other charges are pending.

