$158,043 in Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant Funds are available for the Western District of Louisiana

United States Attorney David C. Joseph and the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Task Force announced the availability of approximately $158,043 in PSN grant funds for the Western District of Louisiana. The Department of Justice, the Office of Justice Programs and the Bureau of Justice Assistance is seeking applications for funding of a grant under the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program. At least 30% ($47,413) of the grant funds must be designated for grants under the PSN Program to fund new and/or current gang violence reduction strategies in the Western District. In addition, approximately $94,826 can be designated to fund both new and/or current comprehensive gun crime and gang violence reduction strategies within the Western District.

PSN furthers the Department of Justices mission to reduce violent crime by providing support to state, local and tribal efforts to create safer neighborhoods through a sustained reduction in violent crime and gang violence committed with firearms, utilizing prevention, enforcement and intervention methods.

Various types of single or multi‑grantee grant proposals are welcome including those that address the following:

· Gang violence and gun violence reduction, deterrence, prevention, community outreach and education;

· Enforcement, adjudication and supervision programs;

· Prisoner re-entry programs; or

· Other innovative related projects.

Grant proposals must be submitted to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ATTN: PSN Grant Competition, 800 Lafayette Street, Suite 2200, Lafayette, LA 70501. The deadline has been extended to no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020.

The FY 2019 PSN Grant Announcement, OMB No. 1121-0329 can be found on the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s Office website at: www.justice.gov/usao-wdla. More information about the program can be located at www.psn.gov or www.bja.gov/programs/psn.

Interested applicants may also contact Assistant U.S. Attorney and PSN Coordinator Jamilla A. Bynog at (337) 262-6618 for additional information.