Pollock Man Arrested for Making Prank Calls to 911

Press Release – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office received fifteen 911 prank calls in less than one hour from an unknown caller. The caller was calling from a cell phone and would breath heavy into the phone and laugh each time. Corporal Dan McClung was able to determine the caller’s location and when Corporal McClung arrived, the caller was on the phone calling 911 again. Corporal McClung noticed multiple bags of marijuana and also discovered that the caller was wanted by the Alexandria Police Department. After he was arrested and transported to the jail, it was discovered that crystal methamphetamine was hidden in his underwear.

Arthur Veal, 21 years old, of 260 Crawford Loop, Pollock, was arrested for 15 counts of Criminal Mischief, 2 counts of Resisting an Officer, Possession of C.D.S. I (marijuana) with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of C.D.S. II (crystal methamphetamine), Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, and a Fugitive warrant from Alexandria.